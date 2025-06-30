Opinion

‘Looney tunes’: Pam Bondi ordered DOJ to ban paper straws, ex-DOJ lawyer says May 18, 2025 / 09:54

AG Pam Bondi fires three Jan. 6 prosecutors as Trump-era revenge tour continues

Team Trump has determined that when it comes to the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, the criminals are the heroes, and the heroes are the villains.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

