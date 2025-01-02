Why Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest political target matters

As the 118th Congress reaches its ignominious end, there’s no shortage of reasons to see it as an embarrassing failure, though its focus on misguided impeachment efforts is high on the list. This is, after all, the first Congress to ever impeach a sitting Cabinet secretary without cause — before also launching an impeachment inquiry against a sitting president without cause.

It was also a Congress in which House Republicans introduced impeachment resolutions targeting Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and FBI Director Chris Wray, among others.

But there was always one name on the GOP’s impeachment list that stood out as odd, not just because he hadn’t done anything wrong, but also because his name was unknown to most Americans: Matthew Graves.

Graves may have been the least recognized of the Republican Party’s impeachment targets, but in some far-right circles, the lawyer was very important, indeed: He was the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, which put him in a position of prosecuting criminal cases against accused Jan. 6 defendants. It’s precisely why Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — and four other GOP lawmakers — introduced an impeachment resolution going after the federal prosecutor.

Not surprisingly, the crusade against Graves was largely ignored, and it’s poised to become a moot point: Like most of the Biden administration’s U.S. attorneys, Graves is poised to step down from his position after more than three years on the job.