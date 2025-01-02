Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

America’s homeless population is exploding. But there’s a solution.

The story about how homelessness among military veterans fell can tell us a lot about what we need to do in order to end the larger crisis.

Supreme Court upholds law criminalizing homeless encampments on public property June 28, 2024 / 01:30
By  Ned Resnikoff

Ned Resnikoff

Ned Resnikoff is an urban policy analyst, researcher, writer, and editor. His byline has appeared in a variety of publications, including the New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Dissent, and The Nation. He writes the newsletter Public Comment, which can be found at publiccomment.blog.