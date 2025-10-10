Opinion

Musk inadvertently gives away the game in spat with Trump June 6, 2025 / 06:04

GOP’s Jim Jordan on judges: ‘I don’t think you should rule out impeachment’

Most Americans don’t want to see judges impeached over anti-Trump rulings. A key House Republican said it’s “on the table” anyway.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

