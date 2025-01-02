Biden administration sanctions Russian and Iranian groups that interfered in November election

The Treasury Department has announced sanctions against two Russian and Iranian entities, citing attempts to meddle in the November election in the U.S.
“The Governments of Iran and Russia have targeted our election processes and institutions and sought to divide the American people through targeted disinformation campaigns,” said Bradley T. Smith, the Treasury’s acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement Tuesday. “The United States will remain vigilant against adversaries who would undermine our democracy.”
The Treasury’s news release says Russia’s intelligence agency helped one of its Moscow-based affiliates create and disseminate disinformation to target Americans in the lead-up to Election Day. The U.S. says this was done with the use of deepfakes and fake news sites that were designed to look authentic.
The statement also refers to the Russian intelligence agency’s role in creating a manipulated video meant to sow derision toward a vice presidential candidate, an apparent reference to a video with false allegations about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee.