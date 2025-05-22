Opinion

‘Dramatic ambush’: Trump attempts to humiliate South African president with ‘white genocide’ claims May 21, 2025 / 10:53

In making his case against South Africa, Trump relied on ‘evidence’ that wasn’t real

“These are burial sites,” Trump said, pointing to his video of South Africa. “Over a thousand of white farmers.” His evidence, however, wasn’t real.

May. 22, 2025, 10:41 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

