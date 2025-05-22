Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump sways GOP holdouts, House passes megabill May 22, 2025 / 08:36

Members of the House Freedom Caucus evolve into lapdogs in the Trump era

In recent months, far-right Freedom Caucus members have talked a good game, right before caving under pressure from the president.

May. 22, 2025, 11:43 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post