‘Dramatic ambush’: Trump attempts to humiliate South African president with ‘white genocide’ claims May 21, 2025 / 10:53

Trump admin seeks to help boost white immigration to the U.S. after false ‘genocide’ claims

The U.S. Embassy in South Africa announced plans for a group that represents white South Africans to help refer immigrants for settlement in America.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post