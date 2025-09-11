Trump admin seeks to help boost white immigration to the U.S. after false ‘genocide’ claims

The Trump administration has unveiled a plan to boost white immigration to the United States, in stark contrast with its efforts to expel immigrants from largely nonwhite countries as varied as Nepal and Nicaragua.

On Monday, the U.S. Embassy in South Africa announced that a group called Amerikaners will serve as an official “referral partner” to help select candidates for settlement in the U.S., following Trump’s bogus portrayal of white Afrikaners, who are primarily of Dutch descent, as victims of racist oppression by South Africa’s government.

Amerikaners appear to have branded its organization specifically to appeal to a Trump administration that has demonized nonwhite immigrants, non-Christian immigrants and immigrants with poor English-speaking abilities. As Reuters noted Tuesday, a memo the group sent to President Donald Trump in May identifies itself as ​​“mainly Christian, conservative, and English-speaking,” while boasting about “a strong Western cultural orientation.”