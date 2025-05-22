Opinion

‘Two incredible young people are gone’: Israeli Embassy officials killed near museum in DC May 22, 2025 / 11:23

Suspect shouted ‘Free Palestine’ after fatal shooting of couple outside Jewish museum in D.C.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, two Israeli Embassy staffers, were killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum, authorities said.

May. 22, 2025, 10:32 AM EDT

By

