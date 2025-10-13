Kristi Noem stars in partisan video about the shutdown, to be shown in airports

In an administration that’s clearly preoccupied with camera-ready tactics and performative politics, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stands out. Highlighting the South Dakota Republican’s over-the-top photo ops, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes noted a few months ago that “every day is Halloween” for the DHS secretary.

This coincided with a report from The New York Times that described Noem’s agency as the administration’s “Department of Homeland Publicity.”

With this in mind, few were surprised when the DHS started airing taxpayer-financed ads earlier this year, starring Noem, and thanking Donald Trump for his administration’s anti-immigration crackdown. (There’s little to suggest that the $200 million campaign was an effective use of resources.)

Several months later, the video appears to have a sequel. The Hill reported:

A new video featuring Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem will reportedly play at airports across the U.S. as the Trump administration seeks to cast blame for the lapse in government funding on Democrats. The short video, first reported by Fox News, shows Noem warning viewers about possible changes to airport operations due to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers not receiving pay since the shutdown entered its second week.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet agency confirmed that the video was poised to begin airing in American airports.