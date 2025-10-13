Opinion

DHS Secy. Noem visits Chicago with ICE operations expected to increase soon September 16, 2025 / 03:29

Kristi Noem stars in partisan video about the shutdown, to be shown in airports

Remember when the DHS secretary starred in taxpayer-financed ads, which resembled political propaganda, earlier this year? Now, there’s a sequel.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

