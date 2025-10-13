Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘A day of relief and joy’: Parents of slain Israeli-American hostage on release of hostages October 13, 2025 / 10:07

‘We’re not done’: Slain Israeli-American hostage’s parents react to Israel-Hamas deal

Hersh Goldberg-Polin's father, Jon Polin, said he was hopeful the release of the living hostages could be a “catalyst’ for "something even bigger."

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post