Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Kristi Noem gaslights her way through confirmation hearing with immigration falsehoods January 17, 2025 / 11:52

DHS’ Kristi Noem says her pro-Trump ad campaign was Trump’s idea

According to the Homeland Security secretary, her department is airing pro-Trump television ads at his direction.

Feb. 24, 2025, 11:17 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post