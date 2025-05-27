Opinion

‘He wants to rewrite history’: CO Secy. of State on motive behind Trump push to release Tina Peters May 6, 2025 / 04:11

Trump finds yet another corrupt ally to reward with a pardon, adding to scandalous list

The president’s latest pardon leaves little doubt: Trump’s political allies can and will be rewarded with “get out of jail free” cards.

May. 27, 2025, 9:52 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

