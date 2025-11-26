Opinion

Jair Bolsonaro; Donald Trump.Mateus Bonomi/Andrew Harnik / Anadolu via Getty Images/Getty Images

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro reports to prison and offers a lesson about accountability

Bolsonaro’s sentence shows how former presidents can be held responsible for trying to remain in office after a defeat.

Nov. 26, 2025, 12:22 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

