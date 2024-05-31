The fatal flaw in the GOP’s ‘banana republic’ talking point

Not surprisingly, congressional Republicans have responded to Donald Trump’s felony conviction with hysterics, and as my MSNBC colleague Zeeshan Aleem noted, the former president’s GOP allies on Capitol Hill have been especially fond of one deeply flawed claim.

The trial’s outcome is proof that the U.S. is actually not a modern state: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise declared the verdict proof that the U.S. has become a “banana republic.” Never mind that treating former political leaders accountable under the law is, in reality, one of the clearest indicators of robust rule of law in a democracy.

As regular readers know, this rhetorical push is not altogether new. Indeed, in the wake of Trump’s pre-conviction indictments, much of the GOP settled on this as an unfortunate talking point: Only “third world” countries allow former leaders to face criminal charges. Such indictments are common in “banana republics,” Trump’s partisan allies have repeatedly argued, but stable and mature democracies wouldn’t tolerate prosecutors pursuing a former head of state, just because there’s evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

But this has never made any sense. Revisiting our earlier coverage, stable democracies that take the rule of law seriously hold criminal suspects accountable — even if they’re politically powerful, and even if they served in government at the highest levels. In fact, on the international stage, this has happened in recent years with some regularity.

Italy prosecuted a former prime minister. France prosecuted a former president and a former prime minister. South Africa prosecuted a former president. South Korea prosecuted a former president. Brazil has prosecuted more than one former president. Israel has prosecuted more than one former prime minister.

Germany prosecuted a former president. Portugal prosecuted a former prime minister. Croatia prosecuted a former prime minister. Argentina prosecuted a former president. Austria prosecuted a former chancellor.

These cases did not lead to violence or threats of violence. The criminal cases were tried without incident. These countries’ political systems persevered just fine, without talk of institutional breakdowns.

As far as Republicans are concerned, should Americans consider each of these countries — advanced, modern democracies, including nuclear powers and NATO members — “banana republics”? Should we see these countries as engaging in law enforcement tactics on par with what “third world” countries do? The answer should be obvious.