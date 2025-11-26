Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

CDC Headquarters.
Outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, GA.Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images

With latest addition to the CDC leadership, RFK Jr. makes a bad situation even worse

Ralph Abraham’s work as Louisiana’s surgeon general was a mess. Now he’ll help lead the CDC.

Nov. 26, 2025, 12:56 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post