Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump appears to blurt out secret plan, not knowing it’s already a bust November 24, 2025 / 08:28

White House hedges on Trump’s curious claim about his call with Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Did the president talk to Bolsonaro as the Brazilian plotted to escape? Trump said yes, but the White House isn’t so sure.

Nov. 25, 2025, 1:10 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post