Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump ‘mixing in politics’ in announced tariffs on Brazil by criticizing investigation of Bolsonaro July 10, 2025 / 13:27

Karoline Leavitt floats threats of ‘military might’ over Bolsonaro coup trial

The press secretary suggested the administration could use its “military might” in response to a conviction of Brazil’s former MAGA-friendly leader.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post