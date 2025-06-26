Pentagon’s Pete Hegseth holds weird press conference, but satisfies his audience of one

Donald Trump tends not to promote others’ press conferences, but on Wednesday afternoon, the president made an exception, writing to his social media platform, “Secretary of Defense (War!) Pete Hegseth, together with Military Representatives, will be holding a Major News Conference tomorrow morning at 8 A.M. EST at The Pentagon.” He added, “The News Conference will prove both interesting and irrefutable. Enjoy!”

The point, evidently, was to push back against evidence from the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency, which completed a preliminary intelligence assessment this week and found the airstrikes were less effective than Trump claimed and that the mission set Iran’s nuclear program back by only months, not decades.

Did the beleaguered defense secretary have “irrefutable” evidence to bolster the president’s dubious and premature boasts? Evidently not. The New York Times reported:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, offered on Thursday the Trump administration’s most detailed descriptions yet of the planning and execution of U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. But Mr. Hegseth and General Caine offered no new assessments of the state of Iran’s nuclear program or the damage to the sites.

One of the points that came into focus over the course of the press conference is that Hegseth wanted to answer questions that have largely gone unasked. The Pentagon chief spoke at some length about how impressive the mission was and how flawlessly it was executed.

He was apparently right about the logistics. It was, by all accounts, a well-executed military operation.

But one of the foundational questions since the public learned of these preemptive airstrikes was whether they served their intended purpose. If the goal was to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, it matters whether the operation actually destroyed Iran’s nuclear program. If the point was to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat for the foreseeable future, it matters whether the military offensive eliminated the Iranian nuclear threat for the foreseeable future.

Trump obviously has an opinion about this, which appears to be at odds with the available intelligence from his own country. Hegseth’s Q&A was ostensibly about proving the president right, but it didn’t: The Cabinet secretary pointed to a suspect CIA report, which didn’t quite echo Trump anyway, while taking a quote from the International Atomic Energy Agency out of context.