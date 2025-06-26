Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s war on colleges has come for the students of tomorrow

The Republican megabill will undermine student loans and make college less affordable.

Steve Rattner: New graduates are facing a tough job market June 26, 2025 / 08:22
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.