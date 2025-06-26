Trump’s war on colleges has come for the students of tomorrow

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, he has sought to destroy higher education as we know it.
He’s undermined colleges’ funding by trying to cancel billions of dollars of federal grants and block international students. He’s eroded their independence by attempting to force them to rewrite their curricula and threatening their accreditations and tax-exempt status. He’s chipped away at their authority by casting them as cesspools of “anti-American insanity.” And he’s punished grads by limiting eligibility for student loan forgiveness and going after borrowers who have defaulted.
But the Republican megabill working its way through the Senate would take the war against college to the next level by targeting the students of tomorrow.
Trump’s executive actions were bad enough, but some of America’s colleges and universities pushed back with lawsuits that have already blocked some measures, at least temporarily. If Democrats retake the White House, the next president could also sign a new executive action undoing them, which would mitigate the damage somewhat.
But if the megabill passes in its current form, it will write the attack on higher education into law by targeting its weakest point: student loans.
Various provisions in the bill would reduce Pell grants for low-income students, set lifetime caps on student loans that would make medical school vastly more expensive, end subsidized loans that don’t accrue interest while students are still in college, raise monthly student loan payments by hundreds or thousands of dollars per year and eliminate deferments for borrowers who lose their jobs or face other financial hardships.
(The Senate parliamentarian also found that some other provisions in the bill were against budgetary rules — meaning they will most likely be cut — including barring student aid for some non-citizens, applying new loan repayment rules to people who have already borrowed money and allowing Pell grants to be spent at unaccredited and for-profit institutions.)
Our college loan system is far from perfect, and each of these measures might be defended if they were part of some larger attempt at tuition reform or simply a standalone bill.
But added all together, they would make college dramatically less affordable, putting it out of reach for many lower-income students and saddling graduates with higher bills. If Trump’s other actions also succeed at restricting colleges’ finances, the end result would be to fundamentally break the 81-year-old promise to America’s next generation that they can go to college to secure a better future.