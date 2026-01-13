Hegseth shrugs at Grok scandals, partners with Musk’s generative AI model

The Trump administration’s recent track record on artificial intelligence can charitably be described as problematic. One of the first signs of trouble emerged last spring, when the White House unveiled “The MAHA Report: Making Our Children Healthy Again,” which cited multiple scientific studies that did not exist, after staffers misused AI.

In the following months, the serious missteps started to create a pattern. Border Patrol officials, for example, were caught misusing ChatGPT. The Food and Drug Administration unveiled an AI tool intended to speed up drug approvals, though the tool did not work. The director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, used an AI program to determine which documents to release about the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, a process that apparently did not go well.

But Donald Trump and his team are undeterred and moving forward with expanding their AI efforts. NBC News reported:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth [on Monday] detailed the Pentagon’s ‘AI first’ policy during a speech at SpaceX’s headquarters attended by its founder, Elon Musk. Hegseth said Cameron Stanley, an alum of [Amazon Web Services] and Project Maven, will be the Pentagon’s chief digital and artificial intelligence officer. He also announced that the Defense Department will partner with Grok, the generative AI model developed by Musk’s company xAI.

Right off the bat, it’s worth emphasizing Musk’s role in the endeavor. As recently as last week, the billionaire used the social media platform he owns to amplify and endorse an explicitly white supremacist message. The Pentagon chief nevertheless held Monday’s event at a Musk-owned business, embraced Musk and was introduced by Musk at the gathering.

What’s more, Hegseth’s remarks at the event were hardly reassuring. The defense secretary, who’s long expressed indifference to war crimes, explicitly told attendees, “We will not employ AI models that won’t allow you to fight wars.” He added that the Pentagon’s new partnership will use AI that will not be “woke” or “equitable.”