Elon Musk’s AI chatbot churns out antisemitic posts on ‘X’ July 10, 2025 / 09:22

Hegseth shrugs at Grok scandals, partners with Musk’s generative AI model

Common sense might suggest that the Pentagon would balk at embracing Elon Musk’s notorious pet AI. Common sense is not Pete Hegseth’s strong suit.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

