Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump questions initial Defense Dept. intel report on Iran nuclear program June 25, 2025 / 10:40

Clinging to dubious claim, Trump downplays the need for Iran nuclear negotiations

The president desperately wanted to reach a nuclear agreement with Iran. Now that he's steered by unsupported assumptions, he's suddenly indifferent.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post