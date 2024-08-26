Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Maddow: Trump’s record of disgrace makes for awkward Republican convention July 18, 2024 / 13:53

H.R. McMaster struggled to understand ‘Putin’s hold on Trump’

Donald Trump was so weak toward Russia that former national security adviser H.R. McMaster told his wife, "I cannot understand Putin’s hold on Trump.”

Aug. 26, 2024, 8:52 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post