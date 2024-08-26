Despite commitment, Trump hedges on scheduled debate with Harris

UPDATE (Aug. 27, 2024, 3:04 p.m. ET): Donald Trump on Tuesday, after calling for ABC News to be “shut out” of the presidential debates a day earlier, said he will participate in the network’s Sept. 10 debate with Kamala Harris.

UPDATE (Aug. 26, 2024, 1:24 p.m. ET): This story has been updated to include Donald Trump’s comments to NBC News on Monday, saying he believes ABC News should be “shut out” of the debates and stating he would be OK with keeping microphones unmuted.

Keeping up with Donald Trump’s positions on presidential debates has been like watching a misshaped ball bounce in unpredictable directions. As the post-convention general election phase begins in earnest, the problem actually seems to be getting worse. The Washington Post reported:

Former president Donald Trump suggested Sunday evening that he might skip a Sept. 10 ABC News debate with Vice President Kamala Harris (D), after agreeing to participate as the GOP presidential nominee earlier this month.

Before delving into the Republican’s latest online tantrum, let’s review how we arrived at this point.

In mid-May, Trump agreed to a debate schedule, including a Sept. 10 event on ABC News, when the former president assumed his opponent would be President Joe Biden. After the Democratic incumbent passed the torch to Harris, Trump abandoned his “anywhere, anyplace” chest-thumping and took a variety of clumsy steps to back out of his earlier debate commitments.

In fact, three weeks ago, Team Trump made what appeared to be a categorical announcement: The GOP candidate would not participate in ABC News’ Sept. 10 presidential debate.

And then things got even weirder.

Seven days after backing out of the debate, Trump reversed course and re-accepted the invitation. Around the same time, the former president held a Mar-a-Lago press conference in which he also announced the dates of other upcoming debates that hadn’t been negotiated and therefore might not occur.

Two days later, on Aug. 11, Trump published a middle-of-the-night missive to his social media platform, further alerting the public to a made-up debate schedule, pointing to events that no one had agreed to.

By and large, much of the political world simply ignored the Republican’s odd rambling and remained focused on the Sept. 10 debate that both campaigns had agreed to — that is, until Trump published a new rant that put the future of that event in doubt.

“I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s(K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” the former president wrote.