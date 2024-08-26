Donald Trump’s history of unfortunate money-making schemes took an unsettling turn in March when the former president started peddling the “God Bless the U.S.A. Bible,” offering customers an opportunity to get “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump” for just $59.99.

It was a predictably successful venture: The cash-strapped Republican made $300,000 on the branded Bibles. We know this because of a personal financial disclosure form Team Trump released nearly two weeks ago. A CNN report on the documents added:

Trump has consistently bucked the tradition among major party candidates of releasing his tax returns to the public, and the financial disclosure reports offer an incomplete picture because filers are only required to disclose income and assets in broad ranges.

All of which left us with a lingering question that regularly goes unasked: Shouldn’t Trump release his latest tax returns right about now?

To be sure, I’m mindful of the larger circumstances. In May 2014 — more than a full decade ago — Trump promised to release his tax returns if he became a candidate. “If I decide to run for office, I’ll produce my tax returns, absolutely,” the Republican said the year before his ride down the golden escalator. “And I would love to do that.”