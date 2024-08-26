Opinion

Shouldn’t Trump release his latest tax returns right about now?

Vice President Kamala Harris released her tax returns. Shouldn't Donald Trump do the same? Even if we know the answer, shouldn't he at least be asked?

Aug. 26, 2024, 9:37 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

