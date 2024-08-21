Opinion

Republican voices make a splash at the Democratic convention

For Democrats, Kamala Harris' Republican backers aren't just names on a page; they're also being invited onto the party's national convention stage.

Aug. 21, 2024, 11:22 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

