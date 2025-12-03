Opinion

Trump pardons Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar December 3, 2025 / 04:06

Trump’s pardon for Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar fits a pro-corruption pattern

Trump appears to have a soft spot for politicians accused or convicted of corruption charges, regardless of party.

Dec. 3, 2025, 1:04 PM EST

Steve Benen

