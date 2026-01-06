Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California has died at 65

Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California has died, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer announced Tuesday morning.
LaMalfa, 65, had served in the House since 2013, representing a district that stretched from the Oregon and Nevada state lines south to the edge of Sacramento. He won re-election in 2024 with almost two-thirds of the vote, but the district was set to be redrawn to give Democrats an edge in the 2026 midterm elections.
“Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children,” Emmer, R-Minn., wrote on X.
LaMalfa, who represented California’s 1st Congressional District, was a fourth-generation rice farmer and a native Northern Californian, according to his congressional bio. He served in the California state Assembly and state Senate before being elected to the U.S. House in 2012.
“I want to express our tremendous sorrow at the loss of a great member, great, great, great member, Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who passed away yesterday,” President Donald Trump told Republican lawmakers gathered in Washington on Tuesday.
Trump praised LaMalfa for his work on water rights before adding, “You know, he voted with me 100% of the time.”