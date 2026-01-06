Play

Greene, however, gave up her attempt to separate MAGA from the cult of Trump as soon as he turned on her. To be clear, the harassment she says she received is unacceptable, and I don’t doubt it terrified her. But, sadly, that’s par for the course in American politics. Most prominent politicians constantly face harassment and threats. They typically deal with them by stepping up their security and carrying on, with the understanding that some degree of risk comes with being involved in politics. Greene’s decision to simply exit the political scene just days after Trump started bad-mouthing her is extremely unusual, especially considering how many Democratic politicians have been on the receiving end of his followers’ harassment for years. And her citing harassment as helping motivate her exit was particularly striking given her own terrible record of endorsing calls for violence against elected representatives and harassing her colleagues.

Greene hasn’t shown any signs that she wants to take accountability for her extraordinary contributions to the most venomous elements of Trumpism. She has articulated her apologies in such vague terms that it’s unclear what she’s really renouncing — and she has also fired back when asked for details. During a December “60 Minutes” interview, when CBS correspondent Lesley Stahl pointed out that Greene had contributed to the “toxic” culture she was condemning, Greene said Stahl had contributed to the toxicity, and she deflected from any real reckoning by calling Stahl “accusatory.” As my colleague Anthony Fisher has argued persuasively, Greene’s attempt at rehabilitation has been superficial at best.

We can’t know Greene’s “true” inner feelings, but the speed with which she gave up on her rebellion, combined with her caginess about what she’s sorry for, suggests that she isn’t turning her back on the toxic culture she helped create as much as she was swallowed up by it. If she wanted to elevate the culture of the right she could’ve fought for it using the significant influence she held in Washington. Instead she took her brief stand and checked out — right after she secured her pension, that is.