Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., resigned from Congress on Monday, following a falling out with President Donald Trump and an apparent revelation that Washington is tainted by “toxic politics.” In the weeks preceding her departure, Greene offered vague public apologies for her contributions to a vicious political culture and has been telling a story of an apparent recent moral evolution. But her exit from public office is not an honorable one. She hasn’t substantively atoned for the way she helped shape that toxic culture, and she fled politics as soon as the going got tough.
Greene broke with Trump on a variety of policy issues in 2025. She opposed his refusal to extend subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. She tried to block GOP-backed aid to Israel and Ukraine, and she criticized Trump’s strikes on Iran. She cooled on his tariff strategy. She said she no longer believed in the QAnon conspiracy theory. And then the biggest and final blow was her siding with Democrats who were calling for Trump to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, which Trump didn’t want to do even as his base was demanding it.
Trump lashed out in mid-November by calling her “Marjorie Traitor Greene,” siccing his followers on her, and announcing he would support primary challengers against her. She said she and her family were harassed and received death threats. Within days, Greene folded, saying she would resign from Congress in January.
My hypothesis right before the falling out this autumn, amid reporting that she had 2028 White House aspirations, was that Greene was seeking to carve out a more politically palatable and ideologically disciplined form of right-wing nationalism than Trump has pursued. A discipline that, among other things, would include avoiding meddling in other countries’ affairs, moderation on cutting social services and seeking to shed light on a real-life sex trafficking conspiracy. Greene remains a reactionary radical, but I could see a somewhat coherent emerging agenda to temper extremism, to stay true to right-wing nationalist principles in some respects, and to question leadership.