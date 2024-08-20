Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Georgia Election Board Republicans approve rule granting new powers to subvert election August 8, 2024 / 04:51

The Georgia election board is rewriting election law

Given the pace and magnitude of these rule changes, can anyone stop the board from empowering election deniers ahead of November?

Illustration: Lisa Rubin
Aug. 20, 2024, 9:56 AM EDT

By

Lisa Rubin

Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is an MS NOW legal correspondent and a former litigator. Previously, she was the off-air legal analyst for “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “Alex Wagner Tonight.” 

Latest Post