Georgia’s elections board just made it easier for Trump loyalists to delay the certification of votes

The three Republican members of Georgia’s State Election Board who voted for the change had been praised by Trump — by name — at a rally in Atlanta last weekend.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.