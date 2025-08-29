North Carolina election official accused of spiking grandkids’ ice cream

An election official in North Carolina arrested and accused of placing narcotics in his grandchildren’s ice cream resigned Thursday.

Surry County Board of Elections Chair James Edwin Yokeley Jr., a Republican, informed Wilmington police on Aug. 8 that his granddaughters had found suspicious blue pills in their Dairy Queen Blizzards, but police said they reviewed video showing him placing the pills in the ice cream, which tests revealed contained MDMA and cocaine, according to a police report obtained by USA Today.

Police said medical personnel checked the two juveniles and determined that they had not ingested any of the substances.

Yokeley has been charged with contaminating food or drink with a controlled substance, felony child abuse and felony possession of Schedule I narcotics.

State Auditor Dave Boliek, whose office appointed Yokeley, said the arrest and the investigation were “disturbing” and called for his resignation. Yokeley quickly obliged, resigning Thursday.

In his resignation letter, Yokeley, wrote:

“I am writing to formally resign from my position as Board Chair with the Surry County Board of Elections, effective immediately.

“This decision has not been made lightly. After much prayer, thoughtful reflection and consultation, I have concluded that it’s in the best interest of the State Board of Elections and Surry County Board of Elections, regarding my own falsely accused circumstances, to step down at this time.

“Based on the truth and facts, I remain prayerfully confident that I will be exonerated of all accusations levied against me.”

The State Board of Elections said in a statement: “Mr. Yokeley was first appointed to the Surry County Board of Elections as a member in July 2023. He was appointed chair of the county board earlier this year.

“The State Board of Elections will appoint a new Surry County chair as soon as possible after receiving two nominations from the North Carolina Republican Party.”

Yokeley posted a $100,000 secured bond. Police said the investigation continues.