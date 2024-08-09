Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Georgia Election Board Republicans approve rule granting new powers to subvert election August 8, 2024 / 04:51

Georgia’s election board is out of control. Can anything be done?

There is seemingly nothing the three MAGA loyalists on Georgia's election board won't do for Trump, regardless of whether it's rooted in fact or law.

Illustration: Lisa Rubin
Aug. 9, 2024, 6:00 AM EDT

By

Lisa Rubin

Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is an MS NOW legal correspondent and a former litigator. Previously, she was the off-air legal analyst for “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “Alex Wagner Tonight.” 

Latest Post