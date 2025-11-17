Facing GOP opposition, White House redistricting scheme hits some unexpected roadblocks

As 2025 got underway and Republicans began to worry about losing their narrow majority in the U.S. House in the upcoming midterm elections, Donald Trump and his White House team launched a radical operation: The president started to direct GOP-led state legislatures to launch mid-decade redistricting schemes, abandoning the usual process.

The goal, of course, was to gerrymander district maps so Republicans could win 2026 elections the year before voters started casting ballots.

The gambit was an immediate success: GOP policymakers in Texas redrew their map to give Republicans five additional seats; Missouri Republicans rigged their map to deliver one additional seat to the party, and GOP legislators in North Carolina delivered another seat to Republicans soon after.

Roadblocks, however, soon emerged. For one thing, key Democratic officials started pushing back in the opposite direction: California is moving forward with a plan that would match Texas’ scheme, and related efforts are under consideration in Maryland and Virginia. A newly redrawn map in Utah, meanwhile, is likely to deliver another seat to Democrats.

For another, some red states have resisted the White House’s demands. A Trump-backed scheme in New Hampshire stalled; Kansas Republicans have balked, at least for now, in response to a redistricting plan; and GOP officials in Indiana, who’ve been the target of intense White House lobbying, are apparently walking away from the idea. Roll Call reported:

Republicans in the Indiana state Senate will not move forward with a plan to redraw the state’s congressional map next month, the chamber’s GOP leader said Friday. ‘Over the last several months, Senate Republicans have given very serious and thoughtful consideration to the concept of redrawing our state’s congressional maps,’ Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray said in a statement. ‘Today, I’m announcing there are not enough votes to move that idea forward, and the Senate will not reconvene in December.’

The president did not take the news well. In fact, Trump published on Saturday morning a lengthy harangue to his social media platform, condemning specific state senators by name and chastising Mike Braun, Indiana’s Republican governor, “for not working the way he should to get the necessary Votes.”

Trump concluded that opponents of the mid-decade redistricting scheme “should DO THEIR JOB, AND DO IT NOW! If not, let’s get them out of office, ASAP.”

Hours later, one of the state legislators called out by the president, Republican state Sen. Greg Goode, was targeted by a swatting, according to local law enforcement.

Vigo County Sheriff Derek Fell said that around 5 p.m. Sunday “an email was sent to the Terre Haute Police Department advising harm had been done to persons inside a home, located in southeastern Vigo County. This information was immediately relayed to the Sheriffs Office, at which point deputies responded to the home, which was the home of Senator Greg Goode.”