Tariffs, groceries and the gap between Team Trump’s public and private stances

In public, Donald Trump and his team boast with pride about their success in tackling inflation, reducing the cost of living and addressing consumers’ concerns about affordability — despite the fact that none of these things has actually happened.

In private, however, the Republican White House seems to realize it has a problem. The Wall Street Journal reported:

President Trump and his advisers are rushing to try to lower prices for U.S. consumers after voters sent a warning shot to Republicans this month over the high cost of living. Following the recent election, Trump’s aides have urged the president to focus on affordability, and they are drawing up plans to attempt to address voters’ frustrations, according to administration officials.

With this in mind, the president on Friday signed an order exempting a variety of products from his reciprocal tariff policies, including coffee, beef and bananas.

Asked about the policy shift, Trump told reporters on Friday night that the move was intended to “bring down some of the foods” whose prices have become “a little bit high.”