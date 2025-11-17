Opinion

The Trump administration won’t say tariffs raised food prices, despite everyday Americans’ struggles November 16, 2025 / 05:24

Tariffs, groceries and the gap between Team Trump’s public and private stances

The White House’s new “affordability” agenda involves abandoning part of a failing tariffs policy that was making it harder for Americans to afford things.

Nov. 17, 2025, 11:22 AM EST

By

Steve Benen



Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

