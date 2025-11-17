The White House’s line on Trump’s recent MRI raises more questions than answers

In early October, Donald Trump went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his second physical of the year. Soon after, an official White House summary released to news organizations noted that the president had undergone “advanced imaging” as part of that visit.

This one detail, mentioned in passing, generated some reasonable follow-up questions: Did Trump get an MRI? If so, why?

A week after the medical exam, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt conceded that she didn’t know why this specific test was ordered. A week after that, the president himself acknowledged during a brief Q&A with reporters that he’d undergone magnetic resonance imaging, but he declined to say why his doctors had ordered the scan.

The issue continued to linger in the background for a while. On Nov. 4, Leavitt boasted about Trump’s “optimal physical health,” though she didn’t know the reason for his MRI. On Nov. 12, the press secretary again insisted that the president is in “exceptional physical health,” adding that the MRI results were reviewed by “radiologists and consultants,” but she offered no additional details.

Then on Friday night aboard Air Force One, en route to Mar-a-Lago, Trump provided a bit more of his medical insight.

Trump: I had an MRI and the result was outstanding.Reporter: Was it your brain?Trump: I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-11-15T03:50:11.977Z