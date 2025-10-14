N.C. Republicans move to extend gerrymander, rewriting recent history at Trump’s behest

By any objective measure, North Carolina Republicans have already imposed a heavily gerrymandered district map on the state’s citizens. Princeton University’s Gerrymandering Project recently gave the state’s map an “F” rating, and the Brennan Center for Justice concluded that North Carolina’s district lines reflect some of “the most extreme levels of partisan bias” in the country.

Democrats still hold four of the state’s 14 congressional seats — despite relative parity on overall vote totals — which has apparently led GOP officials in Raleigh to conclude that a bad map can still be made worse. The New York Times reported:

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina announced plans on Monday to redraw the state’s already gerrymandered congressional maps to further favor their party. It’s the latest effort to help the Trump administration retain control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections next year. Phil Berger, the State Senate leader, and Destin Hall, the speaker of the State House of Representatives, said in a joint statement that they would hold votes next week on the rare mid-decade redistricting effort.

North Carolina’s Democratic governor, Josh Stein, was elected last fall, but he won’t have legal authority to block this partisan scheme: Under the state Constitution, a governor cannot veto redistricting plans.

In other words, if Republican state lawmakers want to follow through on their plan to abuse their power, there isn’t much of anything Democratic officials can do to stop them.

By way of a defense, the GOP chairs of the legislature’s redistricting panel issued a written statement to explain their motivation. “We’re stepping into this redistricting battle because California and the radical left are attempting to rig the system to handpick who runs Congress,” Republican state Reps. Brenden Jones and Hugh Blackwell argued. “This ploy is nothing new, and North Carolina will not stand by while they attempt to stack the deck. President Trump has called on us to fight back, and North Carolina stands ready to level the playing field.”

In other words, poor, unsuspecting Republicans are the victims of an outrageous Democratic assault, and North Carolina has a responsibility to help put things right.

This is, of course, shamelessly ridiculous.

While gerrymandering is a phenomenon that’s nearly as old as the United States — even predating the modern Democratic and Republican Parties — it was GOP officials in Texas, acting at Donald Trump’s behest, who got the ball rolling a few months ago on the latest redistricting fiasco, rigging the Lone Star State’s map to give Republicans five additional seats.

Democrats in California felt the need to respond and launched an effort (which has not yet passed) that would create five additional Democratic seats in the Golden State, specifically to match the Texas gambit.