Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

 ‘It’s just not good policy’: Indiana GOP State Senator rejects Trump redistricting effort December 2, 2025 / 03:44

White House redistricting scheme faces crucial test in Indiana

Donald Trump’s gerrymandering gambit has racked up several key victories, but the fight in the Hoosier State is proving a bit more complicated.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post