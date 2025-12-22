Elise Stefanik learns a painful lesson on the limits of Trump’s loyalties

Contemporary Republican politics is filled with the names of prominent officials and candidates who showed Donald Trump unflinching loyalty, expecting the president to respond in kind, only to discover his willingness to hang them out to dry when it really mattered.

Indeed, Mike Pence, Kevin McCarthy, Reince Priebus, Mo Brooks and Ronna McDaniel all learned the same lesson: Loyalty is something Trump expects to receive, not to bestow.

It’s the same lesson that Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who unexpectedly announced her retirement late last week, learned in painful fashion over the course of 2025. The New York Times summarized:

Representative Elise Stefanik, Republican of New York, was willing to be the team player with the stiff upper lip. But everyone has their limits. After a series of public humiliations delivered to her by President Trump … Ms. Stefanik on Friday afternoon announced she’d had enough.

It might seem like ancient history, but Stefanik used to go out of her way to be seen as a relative moderate in GOP circles. As recently as the 2016 election cycle, the congresswoman was reluctant even to say Trump’s name out loud for fear that voters might see her as an ally of her party’s nominee.

It was around this time when the congresswoman encouraged voters to see her as one of Congress’ “most bipartisan” members. A year later, when nearly everyone in Republican politics voted for Trump’s tax breaks for the wealthy and big corporations, Stefanik voted with Democrats against the package.

The New Yorker eventually concluded, however, that to get ahead in GOP politics, she would need to put aside her principles and start moving sharply to the right. By 2020, the congresswoman had adopted an entirely new persona as a partisan hardliner and Trump loyalist.

For a while, the metamorphosis worked to her advantage. After Trump’s defeat in 2020, then-House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney insisted on defending democracy and the legitimacy of election results. At that point, GOP lawmakers ousted Cheney from her leadership position — and handed the job to Stefanik.