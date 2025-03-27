Opinion

Underwater on everything: Americans disapprove of what Trump is doing on every issue in new poll March 28, 2025 / 02:47

White House abandons Elise Stefanik’s nomination for U.N. ambassador

The New York congresswoman would’ve been confirmed with relative ease. Donald Trump pulled her nomination anyway, afraid of what might happen to her seat.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

