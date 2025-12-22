The news that officials found dead the man suspected of killing two Brown University students, wounding nine others and effectively terrorizing our tight-knit town of Providence, Rhode Island, brought some relief that our nightmare had ended.
But the revelation of the identity of the suspected killer of MukhammadAziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook brought new concerns, specifically that the Trump administration and the right-wing-media ecosystem would use the fact that 48-year-old Claudio Manuel Neves Valente was foreign-born to stoke our country’s already raging flames of nativism and xenophobia.
Valente, who briefly studied physics at Brown decades ago, was from Portugal, and he used a diversity immigrant visa lottery program to enter the U.S. in 2017. Within hours of the announcement of the deceased suspect’s identity, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that, at the president’s direction, she would immediately pause the visa program that let him in.
Having lived in Providence for most of my life, and having been a journalist here for more than a decade, I say with certainty that the people here don’t want President Donald Trump using this tragedy to fuel his anti-immigrant agenda. It would be harmful and disrespectful to hijack our heartbreak for this purpose.
According to recent census data, more than 30% of Providence’s residents are foreign-born. A 2020 report from the city noted that “over 47% of residents [speak] a language other than English at home.”
And we like it this way.
Yes, the man who seems to have carried out the horrific mass shooting was from another country. And yes, his actions were loathsome and criminal. But a narrow focus on that background gives an incomplete portrait of immigrants, immigration and mass shootings. The Cato Institute reported in April that a “total of 298 mass shooters were responsible for 1,733 murders and 2,459 people injured in the United States from 1966 through the end of 2024” and that 255, or 86%, were native-born.
As far as immigration is concerned, a full account of the Brown shooting would mention that one of the victims, Umurzokov, was from Uzbekistan. He was, by all accounts, a bright, curious, promising and altruistic kid. A mensch.
A full account would note that Providence’s chief of police, Oscar Perez, who helped steer the investigation that identified and located the suspected shooter, was born in Medellín, Colombia.
A full account would note the immigrant-owned restaurants near Brown that stepped forward with acts of generosity and care. For example, the Indian-born owner of Kabob and Curry, who has been described by a Providence Journal food writer as “one of the warmest men you will meet,” embodying “the heart and spirit of America,” gave out more than 100 meals to community members, the Brown Daily Herald reported.