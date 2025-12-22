Opinion

Schumer wants Senate to act on partial release of Epstein files

The minority leader’s resolution follows House lawmakers’ efforts to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt for not releasing all the documents as required.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a press conference on the upcoming deadline for the release of the Epstein files on Dec. 16 in Washington.Nathan Posner / Anadolu via Getty Images
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.