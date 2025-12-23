Opinion

Trump’s censorship regime threatens Smithsonian director over documents

Trump administration officials Russell Vought and Vince Haley say funding for the museums could be in doubt unless their director turns over documents about exhibits and programs.

Trump administration threatens to pull Smithsonian funding over exhibit contents December 22, 2025 / 07:00
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.