To deliver intelligence to Trump, DNI Tulsi Gabbard eyes creative solutions

By any fair measure, Donald Trump’s second term has been challenging for U.S. intelligence agencies. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, for example, recently fired the leaders of the National Intelligence Council because it dared to produce accurate information the president didn’t like.

That coincided with reports of a Trump appointee trying to politicize intelligence, the White House moving forward with a “major downsizing” at U.S. intelligence agencies, and the president’s recent decision to fire the leadership of the National Security Agency, a key intelligence gathering department, as well as the National Security Council’s director for intelligence.

But perhaps most important is the fact that Trump tends to ignore intelligence briefings and reports, as NBC News reported that Gabbard is exploring new ways to “revamp” his intelligence briefings in order to bring them in line with “how he likes to consume information.” From the report:

One idea that’s been discussed is possibly creating a video version of the PDB that’s made to look and feel like a Fox News broadcast, four of the people with direct knowledge of the discussions said. … One idea that has been discussed is to transform the PDB so it mirrors a Fox News broadcast, according to four of the people with direct knowledge of the discussions. Under that concept as it has been discussed, the national intelligence director’s office could hire a Fox News producer to produce it and one of the network’s personalities to present it; Trump, an avid Fox News viewer, could then watch the broadcast PDB whenever he wanted.

I can appreciate why this might seem amusing, but NBC News wasn’t kidding.

The same report noted that one insider envisioned a new presidential daily briefing that would include “maps with animated representations of exploding bombs, similar to a video game,” apparently in the hopes of capturing the president’s attention.

“The problem with Trump is that he doesn’t read,” said one person with direct knowledge of the PDB discussions.

Of course, that’s only part of the problem. Not only does the Republican avoid reading briefing materials, he also doesn’t want to receive in-person, oral presentations of intelligence, either. Politico reported last month that Trump, during his second term, “has sat for just 12 presentations from intelligence officials of the President’s Daily Brief,” which represents “a significant drop” compared with the Republican’s first term, and a vastly smaller number than the presentations for recent Democratic presidents.

Time will tell whether Gabbard’s creative solutions are implemented — how intelligence officials would give a Fox News producer the necessary security clearance would be an interesting challenge — but hanging overheard is the inconvenient fact that Trump doesn’t seem to want intelligence briefings.

His record on this is long and unambiguous. During his transition process in 2016, for example, Trump skipped nearly all of his intelligence briefings. Asked why, the Republican told Fox News in December 2016, “Well, I get it when I need it. … I don’t have to be told — you know, I’m, like, a smart person.”

As his inauguration drew closer, Trump acknowledged that he likes very short intelligence briefings. “I like bullets, or I like as little as possible,” he explained in January 2017. Around the same time, he added, “I don’t need, you know, 200-page reports on something that can be handled on a page.”