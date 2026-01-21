Klobuchar blasts DOJ for targeting Dems instead of ICE agent who shot Renee Good

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar blasted Donald Trump on Tuesday’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” after the president said he hoped the father of Renee Nicole Good, the Minneapolis woman who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent earlier this month, was still a “Trump fan.”

During a news conference at the White House on Tuesday, the president called Good’s death a “tragedy” and said he was told her father was a supporter of his.

“When I learned her parents and her father, in particular, is like — I hope he still is, but I don’t know — was a tremendous Trump fan. He was all for Trump, loved Trump. And, you know, it’s terrible. I was told that by a lot of people. They said, ‘Oh, he loves you,’” the president said. “I hope he still feels that way.”

“It’s only about him,” Klobuchar told O’Donnell. “That’s all he thinks about when this young woman — a mom of three kids, a 6-year-old — is killed right in our community.”

The Minnesota Democrat also took the Justice Department to task for its handling of the investigation into Good’s killing.

According to reporting from The Washington Post, in the immediate aftermath of the incident, officials launched a civil rights investigation into Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fatally shot the 37-year-old.

This week, however, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the agency would not be investigating Ross.

Klobuchar called the Justice Department's reversal "concerning" and said the decision was highly irregular. "That is just not what happens in these cases," she told O'Donnell. At the same time that the federal government has refused to investigate Ross, the Justice Department is investigating several top Minnesota Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. "We found out that our governor, our mayor, our attorney general, our county attorney, received subpoenas," Klobuchar said. "So instead of investigating the Renee Good case, the federal government, the Donald Trump administration, has decided to investigate them." "That's what they've chosen to do, to send them subpoenas, instead of to get to the bottom — by looking at all the evidence and the videos and the witnesses — of what happened in the shooting of Renee Good," she added. You can watch Klobuchar's full interview in the clip at the top of the page.