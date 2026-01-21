Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Klobuchar blasts DOJ for targeting Dems instead of ICE agent who shot Renee Good

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the agency would not investigate Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fatally shot the 37-year-old mother.

Klobuchar: Instead of investigating Renee Good’s fatal shooting, Trump wants to investigate MN Dems January 20, 2026 / 07:01
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.