Ask Jordan: Could Aileen Cannon be impeached if Democrats gain control?

“If impeachment proceedings were started against Aileen Cannon in 2029, would she be protected because her conduct occurred in 2023 and 2024? That is, is there a statute of limitations that might apply?” — Lynn

Hi Lynn,

There’s no statute of limitations issue in the scenario you raise. That would be more relevant if we were talking about criminal charges as opposed to impeachment.

Yet, I think it’s important to consider your question in light of a hearing that happened this week in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

At the hearing, titled “Impeachment: Holding Rogue Judges Accountable,” Republicans led by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas argued for impeaching two judges who were appointed by Democratic presidents and have used their judicial powers to do things that Republicans haven’t liked.

Those two judges are James Boasberg, an Obama appointee in Washington, D.C., and Deborah Boardman, a Biden appointee in Maryland. When it comes to Boasberg, Republicans have complained about orders he issued regarding Republicans’ phone records sought by then-special counsel Jack Smith in his 2020 election subversion investigation. Boardman’s impeachable act, per the GOP, was sentencing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s would-be assassin to eight years in prison, a term well below the sentencing guidelines that judges consider but aren’t bound by.

These two Democratic-appointed judges have ruled against the Republican administration on other significant issues, such as the deportations without due process under the Alien Enemies Act and Trump’s bid to upend birthright citizenship. Plenty of Republican-appointed judges, including Trump appointees, have ruled against the administration, but they weren’t the focus of the GOP-led hearing. The predictable dynamic is understandable as a matter of political talking points, but it’s hard to take seriously as warranting the awesome power of impeachment to remove federal judges from their life-tenured posts.

And yet, here we are.

To be sure, people are free to criticize judges’ actions. I’ve written my own share of such criticism, which people are free to criticize in turn, and on and on.

But as Chief Justice John Roberts reminded the nation last year after Trump called for impeaching Boasberg, the way to challenge a judicial ruling is to appeal it, not to impeach the judge. Indeed, the Justice Department has taken the rare step of appealing the sentence Boardman issued in the Kavanaugh case. The DOJ is perfectly within its rights to do so. That’s how the system works.