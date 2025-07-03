Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

President Donald Trump shows a group of children a trading card of himself while sitting outside
President Donald Trump shows a group of children a trading card of himself during the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 21, 2025.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images file

Trump’s latest cuts to K-12 programs are teaching schoolchildren the wrong lesson

Trump's war on education in the U.S. continued this week as his administration announced it's withholding nearly $7 billion in grants meant for before- and after-school programs.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post