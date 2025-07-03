Trump’s latest cuts to K-12 programs are teaching schoolchildren the wrong lesson

The Trump administration is teaching American schoolchildren a harsh lesson in strongman politicking with its ongoing assault on the U.S. educational system.

Technically, Trump’s efforts to completely dismantle and close the Department of Education were shut down by a judge in May — although the Trump administration is appealing the ruling. But the president is already undercutting the department’s mission by slashing more than $1 billion in grants for school-based mental health programs over claims that they constitute unlawful “diversity” education and pulling many other grants for school arts programs as part of an effort to gut the National Endowment for the Arts.

Now, his administration is withholding nearly $7 billion in grants meant for K-12 programs nationwide.

On June 30, state education officials were given a last-minute notice that the White House was withholding the grants. An Office of Management and Budget official told The Washington Post that the grants are under review to determine whether they are being used to fund a “radical leftwing agenda” — specifically, whether the funds have been used for purposes such as scholarships for undocumented immigrant students or teachings on LGBTQ topics.