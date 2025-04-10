Why the ‘ultimate peace president’ wants to spend $1 trillion on defense

Those of us who have memories longer than a goldfish know that President Donald Trump’s promise of a record-breaking $1 trillion defense budget for next year undercuts his promise to run a leaner federal government. It’s also an odd promise from “the ultimate peace president” who seemingly covets a Nobel Prize. It appears that the administration deploys “efficiency” and “peace” as diversionary rhetoric to obscure our president’s fixation on power and militarism.
We don’t have details on the defense budget yet, as the federal budget rollout is expected in May. But the details aren’t the point. “Nobody’s seen anything like it,” Trump told reporters Monday. “We have to build our military, and we’re very cost-conscious, but the military is something that we have to build. And we have to be strong because you’ve got a lot of bad forces out there now.”
Trump most likely chose the number — $1 trillion — because it is big, eye-catching and record-breaking. That would make sense for an administration more concerned with optics than policy execution. But suggesting a $1 trillion Pentagon budget also underscores that Trump, much like his predecessors in both parties, sees extraordinary defense spending as exempt from typical considerations of efficiency and as something that’s necessary for the maintenance of empire.
As DOGE has taken a chain saw to one federal agency after another, defense-related agencies have gone relatively unscathed. In March, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called for the termination of contracts, programs and grants that amounted to less than 0.07% of the Pentagon budget. Julia Gledhill, a research associate for the Stimson Center, a defense think tank, described the cuts as “a performative appeal to the American people” and as “nibbling at the edges of the Pentagon budget to shore up more funding for the president’s misguided priorities.”