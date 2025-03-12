Opinion

Trump puts U.S. at risk with increasing reliance on Musk and Starlink March 11, 2025 / 06:45

Trump turns White House lawn into car lot for megadonor Musk

It’s easy to get inured to the corruption, but hawking Teslas on the South Lawn was among the most obscene events in White House history.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

