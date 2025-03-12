Trump turns White House lawn into car lot for megadonor Musk

Things could be better for Elon Musk’s Tesla. As my MSNBC colleague Zeeshan Aleem explained, the auto manufacturer is “facing a major slump,” with a drop in international sales and a sinking stock price. It’s a multifaceted problem, to be sure, but as Zeeshan added, “[I]ndustry analysts point to Musk’s emergence as a right-wing extremist meddling in politics across the West” as a likely factor in the company’s woes.

That, of course, is the bad news. The good news, at least for Donald Trump’s biggest campaign donor, is that he has an ally in the West Wing who’s apparently willing to turn himself into a pitch man on Musk’s behalf — while turning the White House into something resembling a car dealership.

Late Monday night, the president used his social media platform to falsely accuse Tesla’s critics of “illegally” boycotting the company — that didn’t make any sense — before announcing that he planned to purchase a Tesla car as a sign of support for his generous contributor and White House aide.

It was a bizarre and unprecedented testimonial, but it was also a precursor of things to come. NBC News reported:

President Donald Trump turned the South Lawn of the White House into a temporary Tesla showroom Tuesday in a conspicuous favor to his adviser Elon Musk, the car company’s billionaire CEO. Tesla delivered five of its vehicles to the White House and parked them on a driveway for Trump to personally inspect, hours after he said on Truth Social that he planned to buy a Tesla to demonstrate his support for Musk and for the slumping company.

There’s never been a White House event quite like this one. The incumbent Republican president praised his megadonor’s vehicles as “beautiful.” He touted the vehicles’ prices. He complimented Musk for selling “a great product.” He expressed hope that Tesla’s stock price would go up. He picked out the model and color of the one he wanted. He heralded Musk’s patriotism. He even took a moment to express a degree of amazement with a computerized dashboard.

All the while, the event — what was effectively an infomercial — was livestreamed on Musk’s social media platform.

This was, by any fair measure, obscene. The White House is not supposed to be used for commercials in support of campaign donors’ consumer products.