Why are Republican leaders silent about Rep. Randy Fine’s anti-Muslim rhetoric?

As a state lawmaker in Florida, Republican Rep. Randy Fine earned a reputation as a bombastic far-right politician who enjoyed picking ugly fights. Three months into his tenure in Congress, the GOP congressman isn’t exactly turning over a more respectable leaf. NBC News reported:

Top House Democrats defended Rep. Ilhan Omar after Rep. Randy Fine made an Islamophobic retort toward Omar for her criticism of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. [Tuesday] night, Omar, D-Minn., condemned Netanyahu’s latest trip to Washington, calling the visit ‘beyond shameful’ and implying that Netanyahu is a war criminal who needs to be ‘held accountable for his crimes, not platformed.’ Fine, R-Fla., in response likened Omar to a ‘Muslim terrorist.’

In fact, the Florida Republican specifically wrote via social media, in a message directed at the Minnesota Democrat: “I’m sure it is difficult to see us welcome the killer of so many of your fellow Muslim terrorists. The only shame is that you serve in Congress.”

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland responded soon after, “I know you’re new to Congress, Mr. Fine, but we don’t call our colleagues terrorists here. It just makes you look idiotic.”

The entirety of the House Democratic leadership issued a related joint written statement around the same time. “The unhinged, racist and Islamophobic comments made by Randy Fine about Rep. Ilhan Omar are bigoted and disgusting,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar. “We are just weeks removed from heinous acts of political violence targeting elected officials in Minnesota for assassination.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our nation and Members of Congress should be solving problems for the American people, not inciting violence. Randy Fine must apologize immediately.”

Of course, the question isn’t whether the far-right Floridian is likely to express any contrition — it’s a safe bet that he will not — rather, the question is why Fine’s fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill have so little to say about this.